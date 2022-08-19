alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Financial Review

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for alstria office REIT and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Extra Space Storage 1 2 7 0 2.60

Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $203.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Extra Space Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage 51.63% 24.31% 8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares alstria office REIT and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares alstria office REIT and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 18.09 $827.65 million $6.64 32.09

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats alstria office REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alstria office REIT

(Get Rating)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.