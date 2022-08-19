Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.72 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Everi by 212.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

