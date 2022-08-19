Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$17.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.11.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

