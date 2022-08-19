Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $42.69

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -616.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $70,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

