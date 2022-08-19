Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Victory Capital by 9,418.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

