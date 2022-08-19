Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.87.

CM stock opened at C$68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$59.03 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

