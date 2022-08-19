Tricon Residential Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

NYSE:TCN opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

