CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CBAY stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 798.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

