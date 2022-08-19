Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $28.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
