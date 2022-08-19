Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

NYSE:HPP opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

