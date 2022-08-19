Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

