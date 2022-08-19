Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,903.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.