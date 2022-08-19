Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $33.39

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

