Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMMB opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

