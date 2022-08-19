Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KPRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.