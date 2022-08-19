Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$806.22 million and a P/E ratio of -213.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.67.

In related news, Director Robert Taub bought 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,636,130.24.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

