FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.19). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

RAPT stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

