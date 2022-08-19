FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Niu Technologies Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Niu Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $478.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 940,441 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 940,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

