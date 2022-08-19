Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLUE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 81,296 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 681.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 376,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 327,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

