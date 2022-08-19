Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 96,264 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

