Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 758,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

