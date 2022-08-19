Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NYSE PNR opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

