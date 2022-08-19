Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.66). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.77) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,607,345. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

