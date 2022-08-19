Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

