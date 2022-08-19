Brokers Set Expectations for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

