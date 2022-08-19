Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arizona Metals in a report released on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arizona Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AMC stock opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.36. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.