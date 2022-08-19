Alzamend Neuro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,806% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.19 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.