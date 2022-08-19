Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declines By 6.5%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 85,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AudioCodes Stock Up 2.7 %

AudioCodes stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 84.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

