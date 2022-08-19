Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Drops By 6.9%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

