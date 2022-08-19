Traders Buy Large Volume of Arrival Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 60,221 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,368 put options.
Arrival Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVL. Cowen reduced their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
