Traders Buy Large Volume of Arrival Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 60,221 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,368 put options.

Arrival Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVL. Cowen reduced their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrival Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrival by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

