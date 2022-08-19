Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Decreases By 6.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.71 million, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

