Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 13,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

