Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.15 and last traded at $138.15. Approximately 6,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 98,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42.

