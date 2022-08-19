Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Drops By 7.2%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $624,876. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 578.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -197.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

