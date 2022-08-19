Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $350.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

