Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of BASE opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.