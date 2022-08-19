Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,774,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

