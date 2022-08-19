Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Declines By 6.3%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

AXON opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.