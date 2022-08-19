Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 2,749,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,959,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.