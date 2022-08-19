Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Trading Up 1.7%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 9.49 and last traded at 9.45. Approximately 24,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 107,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.29.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.77.

