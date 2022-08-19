NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Trading Down 5.4%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

