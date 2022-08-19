TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Shares Up 0.1%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85. 440,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 50,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth $5,374,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in TWO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TWO by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TWO by 5,152.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

