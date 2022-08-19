Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

