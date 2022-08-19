Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. UBS Group lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANFGF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

