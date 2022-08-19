UBS Group Cuts Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target to €60.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDMGF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of Icade stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Icade has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

