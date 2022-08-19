Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

