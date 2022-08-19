Yatsen (YSG) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Yatsen to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -28.67% -21.36% -17.01% Yatsen Competitors -5.67% 33.74% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yatsen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen Competitors 121 931 965 23 2.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Yatsen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

79.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million -$241.77 million -2.95 Yatsen Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.89

Yatsen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -5.16, suggesting that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen’s competitors have a beta of 38.63, suggesting that their average share price is 3,763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatsen competitors beat Yatsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yatsen

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.