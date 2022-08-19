Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE BMO opened at C$135.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.27. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$91.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.3899996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

