Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $118.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of GECFF opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

