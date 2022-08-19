Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.46.

DLVHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $156.03.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

