StockNews.com Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to “Strong-Buy”

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

